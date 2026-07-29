Yoon Min-soo's ex-wife goes on a one-on-one date with son Yoonhoo after his return to Korea... still beautiful

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Yoon Min-soo's son, Yoonhoo, warmed hearts by sharing a glimpse of his affectionate daily life with his mother, Kim Min-ji.

On the 29th, Yoonhoo posted a short video on his personal account without any caption.

The video showed Yoonhoo taking a selfie with his mother, Kim Min-ji, as they leaned their faces close together. Looking at the camera, Yoonhoo playfully told his mother, "This is a video," and Kim Min-ji, who had thought they were taking a photo, responded with a shy smile, seemingly caught off guard.

Though brief, the video clearly conveyed the natural and comfortable atmosphere between the two. Their unadorned everyday moment as mother and son, along with the lighthearted joke, brought smiles to viewers and added a warm touch.

In particular, it was heartening to see Yoonhoo, who was once widely loved as a child, now grown into an adult and spending affectionate time with his mother like a friend. Their unchanged, loving chemistry was enough to capture fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Yoonhoo gained widespread popularity after appearing with his father, Yoon Min-soo, on Season 1 of MBC's variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?", which aired from 2013 to 2014. Known at the time for his pure and lovable charm, he earned the nickname "the nation's nephew" and has now become an adult.

Born in 2006, Yoonhoo is currently studying business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States, where he is said to be focusing on his studies.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.