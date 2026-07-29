MeloMance's Kim Min-seok to Hold Small Theater Concert on August 29-30

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Kim Min-seok of MeloMance will color a midsummer night with a small theater concert.

Kim Min-seok will hold the small theater concert "Seongharok: Between Summer" at XSCALA in Seoul on August 29 and 30.

The show captures a moment of pause and breath between the hot summer and the approaching fall. Kim will share stories of the summer he loves, along with music filled with his heart, in a relaxed atmosphere.

Because the performance will take place in a small theater, audiences are expected to respond enthusiastically as they can experience Kim Min-seok's delicate vocals, emotion, and warm, sincere stories up close.

In June, Kim Min-seok released the digital single "Summer House Award" and held busking performances in Seoul and Busan. Although it was a surprise event announced just before the shows, many fans and local residents came to the venues, drawing major attention.

Kim Min-seok is the vocalist of the duo MeloMance, which has produced mega-hits such as "Gift," "Fairy Tale," and "A Brilliant Day." He has built a strong reputation with his powerful high notes, clear boyish tone, and outstanding songwriting skills.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.