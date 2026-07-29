Yeon Jung-hoon, Han Ga-in’s Husband, Gives Realistic Advice to Newlywed Kwaktube: "No Matter How Hard You Try, Your Wife May Still Feel Let Down" ('Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon will reveal his unwavering devotion, from his affection for Han Ga-in to his wine studies for his daughter.

In Episode 5 of MBN and Channel S's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which airs at 9:10 p.m. on Friday the 31st, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) begin the first part of their 'Incheon old-school restaurant landing operation.' Yeon Jung-hoon, who gained the title of one of Korea's top three 'thieves' through his marriage to Han Ga-in, appears as the day's 'food companion.'

Arriving in Incheon wearing sunglasses, Jun Hyun-moo opens the show with a solemn voice, saying, "I am the 'Muk-ather'!" He then takes Kwaktube to a famous restaurant for blood sausage hangover soup, saying, "This is a place that completely breaks the prejudice against blood sausage."

At this long-standing restaurant, which has been in business since 1982, the two men dig into a hearty bowl of savory blood sausage soup that fills them up, along with the specialty blood sausage pancake, a dish they can only taste here.

After a satisfying first meal, Jun Hyun-moo introduces Yeon Jung-hoon, saying, "Today's 'food companion' is one of Korea's top three thieves, on the level of soy-marinated crab!" After greeting Yeon Jung-hoon warmly, Kwaktube asks for parenting advice, saying, "My son just turned 100 days old."

Yeon Jung-hoon sympathizes deeply with Kwaktube's parenting struggles, saying, "This is the hardest time. Feeding the baby, burping him, putting him to sleep..." He then shares a candid and memorable truth about marriage: "No matter how hard we try, wives can still feel let down." He also surprises everyone by revealing, "For my daughter's birthday, I started looking into vintage wine, and that led me to begin studying wine seriously."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.