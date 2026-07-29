Kim Ho-joong Announces Comeback One Month After Parole... Will Fans Say OK, and Can 'Tvarotti' Spread His Broken Wings Again?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Can 'Tvarotti' take flight again?

Singer Kim Ho-joong has announced his return just one month after being paroled. On the 27th, Kim posted a message titled "To My Beloved ARIS" on his official fan cafe. He began by saying, "I missed you so much. I don't know how many days I waited just to tell you this one thing."

He continued, "During the past month since my parole, it felt as if my time from two years ago had started again. I took out, one by one, the things I had been doing, and carefully brushed off memories that had gathered dust. I thought a lot about how hard and lonely you must have felt while I was gone. When I think about how you stood by me, believed in me, and supported me without change through such a long wait, I feel both gratitude and regret."

He said, "I have decided to continue working with the existing staff who also had to go through difficult times because of my mistakes. They endured hard times because of me, so staying with them until the end is an important responsibility I must fulfill. That is the way I have lived, and the way I will continue to live."

Kim Ho-joong was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for driving under the influence in May 2024 on a road in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, crashing into a taxi on the opposite side of the road, fleeing the scene, and pressuring his agency manager to turn himself in on his behalf.

He had been scheduled for release on November 24, but was granted parole by the Ministry of Justice due to his diligent conduct during service. He was released on June 30 from Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. Now, a little over a month later, he has effectively declared his comeback.

For now, fans are responding warmly. They still call Kim Ho-joong "the star," and have sent messages of support such as "We trust you and will keep cheering for you," "The wait was worth it," and "Please take care of your health first." What remains now is the public's judgment. Kim Ho-joong is the real-life figure behind the film 'Tvarotti' and a singer whose rags-to-riches story, from classical vocalist to trot singer through 'Mr. Trot,' moved many people. Attention is now focused on whether he can once again capture the public's hearts with his voice.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.