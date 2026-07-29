Choo Sung-hoon Shares Childhood Photo in His Mother's Arms, Saying, "I'm Already 51 Thanks to My Mom"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Fighter and broadcaster Choo Sung-hoon expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mother as he marked his 51st birthday.

On the 29th, Choo posted on his social networking service, "Mom, thank you so much for giving birth to me and raising me. Thanks to you, I have already turned 51. I am truly grateful for all the love and everything I have received until now. I love you, Mom. Happy birthday to me."

The photos he shared captured the passage of time. In the first image, a young Choo is seen leaning against his mother as he stands in her arms. His youthful face and his mother's appearance in her younger years stirred nostalgia among viewers. Another photo shows Choo smiling brightly beside his mother today, both looking into the camera. With their faces close together, the pair radiated the same enduring affection between mother and son.

Fans continued to send congratulations, leaving comments such as, "I hope your mother stays healthy too," "Happy birthday," and "Your love for your family is touching."

Meanwhile, Choo married Japanese top model Shiho Yano in 2009, and the couple has a daughter, Choo Sarang. He has recently been sharing glimpses of his daily life and family stories through YouTube and other broadcast appearances, drawing much affection from the public.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.