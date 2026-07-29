Lee Sun-bin signs with Nexus E&M, Song Ji-hyo's agency, eight years after contract dispute with Wellmade

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actress Lee Sun-bin has signed an exclusive contract with her new agency, Nexus E&M, eight years after her last one.

Nexus E&M announced the news on the 29th and said, "We are very happy to be working with Lee Sun-bin. As her management agency, we will do our best to support her so she can continue her diverse and active career as an actress."

Lee Sun-bin has remained active across both film and television, appearing in movies such as "Okay! Madam," "Mission: Possible," "Air Murder," and "Noise," as well as dramas including "Squad 38," "Criminal Minds," "Sketch," "Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation," "Work Later, Drink Now," and the series "Boyhood," "Potato Lab," and "To the Moon." She has consistently won public affection by delivering stable yet lively performances and fully embodying each character she plays.

She recently confirmed her lead role in the upcoming film "Taste of Prison," and news of her move to Nexus E&M surprised many. Attention is already turning to how Lee Sun-bin's next chapter at her new agency will unfold, with expectations that it will be both appealing and diverse.

Meanwhile, Nexus E&M, which Lee Sun-bin has joined, is a talent management agency specializing in actors. Its roster includes Song Ji-hyo, Soo Ae, Jung Yoo-jin, Lee Ho-won, Oh Gyeong-hwa, Park Jeong-hwa, and Hwang In-sik.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.