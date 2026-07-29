Ko Ji-yong, Who Revealed His Divorce, Still Has Family Photos of His Wife and Seung-jae Smiling on SNS

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] As Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has belatedly revealed that he divorced two years ago, netizens are expressing sadness over the family photos that still remain on his SNS.

On the 29th, Ko Ji-yong said on his SNS that he divorced family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im two years ago. He explained the reason for the delayed disclosure, saying, "The reason I did not make it public until now was that I wanted to protect my son Seung-jae so he could fully accept the situation and grow up stably."

After the news was reported, photos on his SNS showing memories with his family have once again drawn attention. In one photo previously uploaded to Ko Ji-yong's SNS, Heo Yang-im is seen sitting side by side on a sofa with young Seung-jae and playing games together. The two were focused on the same screen and spending a relaxed day, suggesting the warm atmosphere they shared at the time.

Another photo shows Seung-jae, Heo Yang-im, and Ko Ji-yong smiling brightly in front of a birthday cake. With Seung-jae in a soccer uniform between them, the three smiled toward the camera, capturing a happy family moment.

In his more recent posts, however, such family photos have largely been replaced by images of Ko Ji-yong's daily life and personal updates.

Ko Ji-yong said on the day, "The divorce was a decision we made to respect each other's paths and fulfill our responsibilities as adults." He added, "Seung-jae understands his mother's and father's new relationship and is now doing well in a stable environment. I will continue to do my best as a father."

Ko Ji-yong married Heo Yang-im in 2013 and welcomed their son Seung-jae, born in 2014. The two were widely loved for appearing with Seung-jae on KBS2's variety show "Superman Is Back."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.