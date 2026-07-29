Former EXO Member Kris Wu Nearly Caused 86 Billion Won in Damages; Arrest for Rape of a Minor Sparks Huge Fallout

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Kris Wu, a former member of EXO who was arrested on sex crime charges involving a minor, has been revealed to have caused massive damage.

Taiwan's ETtoday and other local media reported on the 28th that the mainland China historical drama "Qing Zhan Xing" was completely derailed by Kris Wu.

According to reports, the historical drama "Qing Zhan Xing," based on the novel "Zhan Zhong Lu," was a blockbuster with a production budget of 1.9 billion yuan, or about 408.84 billion won, and starred Kris Wu and Yang Zi. However, the drama's fate changed after Kris Wu was arrested on charges of raping a minor. The production team tried to find several male actors for reshoots, but ran into difficulties. In the end, Peng Guanying agreed to appear for a low fee, and Yang Zi cleared 20 days from her packed schedule to carry out unpaid supplemental filming. The team also cut the original 60-episode run down to 40 episodes and focused the story on the female lead's investigation. In this way, "Qing Zhan Xing" barely made it onto the waiting list for broadcast.

Fortunately, the drama gained renewed attention after lead actress Yang Zi recently won the Best Actress award at the Magnolia Awards, but this time the problem was the quality of the work itself. At a recent screening for senior broadcasting executives, the version shown had obvious signs of editing and reshoots, and although it had been cut, the story flow was awkward. Critics also said the costumes and props, used in 2019, looked outdated. The executives who watched the drama remained silent, and there were even discussions about demanding 400 million yuan, or about 86.04 billion won, in compensation.

At the same time, it was difficult to simply give up on airing the drama. Since the main investor, Tencent, posted an operating loss of 1.028 billion yuan, or about 221.18448 billion won, in the first half of the year, the key question became whether it could absorb an additional 1.9 billion yuan in losses.

In the end, Kris Wu's case appears to have caused enormous damage.

Kris Wu became the center of controversy in 2021 after Chinese female minor influencer Du Meizhu exposed him. Du Meizhu claimed that Kris Wu approached victims under the pretense of music video shoots or casting trainees and rookies, got them drunk, and then committed quasi-rape.

Kris Wu's side said it would file a defamation lawsuit for spreading false information, but public opinion worsened sharply after more than 20 women came forward with similar allegations. He was eventually arrested on rape charges involving a minor and sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison for rape, plus 1 year and 10 months for group obscenity. After serving his sentence, he will be deported to Canada. Canada provides sex offenders with family and group counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication treatment to suppress sexual impulses. That led to speculation that Kris Wu could undergo such treatment, meaning chemical castration. However, some analysts said double punishment is unlikely because, although he is a criminal, his punishment abroad has already been completed.

Separately, Kris Wu was fined a total of 600 million yuan, or about 111.3 billion won, for allegedly evading taxes by hiding personal income and other means, including 95 million yuan, or 20.4402 billion won, in unpaid taxes and 84 million yuan, or 18.07847 billion won, in unpaid taxes.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.