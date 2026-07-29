Choi Kang-hee, after successfully quitting smoking for 6 months, Song Eun-i asks, "Don't you miss smoking with Kim Sook?"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Broadcaster Song Eun-i and actor Choi Kang-hee spoke candidly about how their relationship has changed over 30 years of friendship, as well as their longing for the time they spent together.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel 'I Learned Love Through Movies' released a video titled '30 Years of Friendship, First Love Story Shared | Song Eun-i & Choi Kang-hee.' That day, Choi invited Song over for an honest conversation about love, friendship, and how relationships change over time.

The production team asked the two, "Have you ever felt that your relationship changed over time?" After a brief pause, Choi opened up honestly.

Choi said, "I did feel that way. When each person works on their own projects, they naturally end up spending time with different people. So there were times when I felt hurt when Eun-i unnie made new friends."

She added, "Now, it's so fun when we meet on birthdays or special occasions, but otherwise, we're both too busy living our own lives. When we make time to have a meal together, I really miss the old days." Her words showed how deeply she cherishes their long friendship.

Song lightened the mood with her trademark wit. She joked, "Do you miss the times when you smoked with Sook?" and the unexpected remark sent the set into laughter.

Even amid the laughter, Choi remained sincere. She said, "There has to be no work. Only then can you stay together all the time," and added, "I took a break from activities, so I wasn't working then. I started missing that feeling. It was so much fun." She was saying that the moments spent together without any pressure stood out more vividly than the busy present.

Song, on the other hand, drew laughter with her realistic response. She said, "I don't want to go back to that time. It's impossible," showing her practical, no-nonsense side.

Choi then added her own thought, saying, "Do you know what happiness is? It's wasting time with someone you like." Her remark suggested that, even in a busy daily life, simply spending time with someone precious without any purpose is what happiness really means.

Meanwhile, Choi recently appeared on the YouTube channel 'Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go' and revealed that she has successfully quit smoking for six months. At the time, she said she used to smoke heavily and admitted, "I was a complete chain smoker." As for why she started, she explained, "I started after I was over 20. I began smoking because I wanted to join conversations on set, and because I felt awkward."

She went on to say, "I get hooked on all the bad things really quickly," and recalled, "Back then, I thought I would never be able to quit smoking."

But contrary to her expectations, she succeeded in quitting. She said, "Whenever I felt like I was smoking for no reason, I started putting it off and telling myself to smoke later. Before I knew it, six months had passed without smoking."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.