Song Eun-i Stays Calm Despite Choi Kang-hee's Long Silence: "She'll Reach Out Someday, and I Respect Her As She Is"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Song Eun-i opened up about her unwavering trust in actor Choi Kang-hee and shared the secret behind their 30-year friendship.

On the 28th, a video titled "30 Years of Friendship, Our First Conversation About Love | Song Eun-i & Choi Kang-hee" was released on the YouTube channel "I Learned Love Through Movies." In the video, Choi invited Song and spoke candidly about love, friendship, and the bond they have shared for many years.

That day, Choi asked Song, "What do you think makes a relationship last a lifetime?" Song paused for a moment, then shared the philosophy she has developed through years of maintaining relationships with many people.

Song said, "I think it means seeing people as they are. Just because someone is different from me doesn't mean they have to fit me, and I don't have to force myself to fit them either." She added, "If a relationship is going to last a lifetime, each person has to respect the other as they are."

She also stressed that some basic principles are necessary to keep a relationship going for a long time. "There have to be a few rules," she said. "If the other person is about to get into danger, you have to grab them by the collar and pull them out." She continued, "Otherwise, I think the longest-lasting relationship is one where you can say, 'I'm okay with this version of me,' and 'I'm okay with this version of you.'"

Song then mentioned her long friendship with Choi Kang-hee and Kim Sook. "Kang-hee and Sook do bicker quite a bit," she said. "But the reason we keep going is because we respect each other as we are." She explained that this is why their friendship has lasted for 30 years.

She also expressed deep trust in Choi. "People call and ask, 'Why can't we reach Choi Kang-hee?' Then I say, 'She'll come around,'" Song said. "And sure enough, she reaches out someday." She added, "Whether I'm there or you're there, if just one person is there, the other will come looking." She said that trust, more than how often they contact each other, is what sustains their relationship.

After hearing this, Choi said, "Do you know who has actually been there the most? Kim Sook. She has always had the same energy and always stayed in the same place." She thanked Kim for standing by her side with the same steady presence over the years.

Song also said their relationship goes beyond simple friendship and that they have become a source of support for one another. "All relationships are relative," she explained. "It may look like Kang-hee or Sook get into trouble and I'm the one cleaning things up, but that's not it. Whenever one of us is having a hard time, the others go into emergency mode."

She continued, "If Kang-hee is struggling, Sook, Mi-ja, and I get together and say, 'Kang-hee is having a hard time, so don't bother her.' And if I'm struggling, even if I don't say anything, the others will say, 'Eun-i seems to be having a hard time.' I know that." She described it as a relationship in which they quietly watch over one another and offer comfort without needing to say much.

In closing, Song said, "I trust them so much that even if it doesn't show on the outside, I can feel everything. That's why I rely on them so much. I think of them as family." Her words conveyed deep affection and gratitude toward Choi Kang-hee and Kim Sook.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.