Moon Geun-young secretly marries her boyfriend, seven years her senior, saying, "I want to build a life together"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Moon Geun-young has secretly married actor Jeong Pyeong, who is seven years older than her.

According to a News 1 report on the 29th, Moon recently married Jeong, whom she had dated for a long time.

The two built trust over many years as fellow actors, developed a romantic relationship, and eventually tied the knot.

They are said to have quietly nurtured their relationship so discreetly that even close acquaintances did not know they were dating. Their wedding was reportedly replaced by a meal with only family members in attendance. They also did not tell people around them that they had married.

Moon also shared her thoughts on marriage through a handwritten letter on her social networking service that day, saying, "I am getting married. I met someone I want to walk through life with, instead of walking alone as I always have. Rather than worry or concern, I hope you will send us your congratulations and encouragement."

Meanwhile, Moon, born in 1987, made her debut in the 1999 film "On the Way" and went on to appear in dramas such as "Autumn in My Heart," "Painter of the Wind," and films including "A Tale of Two Sisters," "My Little Bride," and "Dancer's Pure Love." She was diagnosed with the rare disease acute compartment syndrome in 2017, underwent four surgeries and rehabilitation treatment, and announced that she had fully recovered in 2024. She is set to return with director Yeon Sang-ho's new film, tentatively titled "Yeto."

Jeong Pyeong, born in 1980 and seven years older than Moon, is a musical and stage actor who debuted in 2007. He worked with Moon in the creative group "Bachi" that she led, and also appeared in the 2019 tvN drama "Catch the Ghost," starring Moon.

◆ The following is Moon Geun-young's full letter

Hello, this is Moon Geun-young.

Are you all doing well in the midsummer heat?

I picked up my pen because I had a letter to share with you.

I am getting married!

I met someone I want to walk through life with, someone I want to share the worries I used to carry alone, and someone who can make me laugh over even the smallest things.

So, instead of being alone, I want to fill the life ahead of me together as two.

I sincerely ask for your congratulations and encouragement rather than concern or worry.

As much as you support me, I will work even harder to live well.

It is a short message, but I hope my sincerity reaches you. I hope none of you suffer in body or mind.

As much as you have loved me over such a long time, I will also support you with all my heart.

And I will surely come back to meet you again with an even better version of myself. Thank you.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.