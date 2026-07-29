'Nation's Little Sister' Is Off the Market... Moon Geun-young Announces Marriage to Jeong Pyeong, 7 Years Her Senior

Jeong Pyeong (left) and Moon Geun-young. Photo courtesy of Jeong Pyeong's personal account.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Moon Geun-young, known as the 'nation's little sister,' has married musical and stage actor Jeong Pyeong, who is seven years older than her.

Moon Geun-young announced the news herself on the 29th through a handwritten letter posted on her personal account, saying, "I picked up my pen because I have news to share with you."

She said, "I met someone I want to walk the road alone with, someone I want to share the times when I used to worry by myself, and someone who makes me laugh over even the smallest things." She added, "Together, as two rather than one, I want to fill the life ahead of us."

She continued, "Please offer congratulations and encouragement rather than concern and worry." She vowed, "I will live even more diligently than the support you give me. And I will definitely come back to meet you again in a better version of myself."

According to her agency, Cré Company, Moon Geun-young and Jeong Pyeong became husband and wife after a long relationship. The two reportedly held a family-only meal in place of a wedding ceremony.

Photo courtesy of Moon Geun-young's personal account.

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young made her debut in the 1999 film 'On the Road' and rose to fame by playing the younger version of Song Hye-kyo in the drama 'Autumn in My Heart.' She later appeared in films such as 'A Tale of Two Sisters,' 'My Little Bride,' and 'My Lovely Week,' and won the grand prize at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards for 'Painter of the Wind.' In 2024, she also met global viewers through Netflix's series 'Hellbound' Season 2.

Jeong Pyeong debuted in 2007 and has appeared in musicals such as 'Radio Star,' 'Aida,' and 'Laundry,' as well as plays including 'Eden Beauty Salon.' He also worked with Vachi, the creative collective directed by Moon Geun-young.

Below is the full text of Moon Geun-young's letter.

Hello, this is Moon Geun-young.

Are you all doing well in the midsummer heat?

I picked up my pen because I had a letter to share with you.

I am getting married!

I met someone I want to walk the road with, instead of walking it alone,

someone I want to share the moments I used to worry about by myself with,

and someone who makes me laugh even over the smallest things.

So, as two rather than one,

I want to fill the life ahead of us.

Please send congratulations and encouragement rather than concern and worry.

I will live even harder, as much as you support me.

Though this is a short message, I hope my sincerity reaches you...

I hope none of you suffer in body or mind.

As much as the love you have given me over the years!!

I will also support you with all my heart.

And I will definitely come back to meet you in a better version of myself.

Thank you.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.