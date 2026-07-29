Nana Renews Contract with Current Agency Sublime, Continues Their Partnership

Photo provided by Sublime

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress and singer Nana is continuing her long-standing partnership with Sublime after renewing her contract with the agency.

On the 29th, Sublime said, "We have renewed our contract with Nana. We are delighted to continue this valued relationship, built on the deep trust we have developed over the time we have worked together," adding, "We will continue to provide full support as a reliable partner so that Nana can keep expressing her unique style across a wide range of fields."

Since debuting with After School in 2009, Nana has steadily expanded her own territory by working as both an actress and a singer. She has shown a broad acting range across genres and characters in dramas such as The Good Wife, Kill It, Justice, Into the Ring, Oh My Ladylord, Clone, Glitch, Mask Girl, and Climax, as well as films including The Swindlers, Confession, and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. With each project, Nana has strengthened her position and consistently left a lasting impression with her distinct personality and presence.

In particular, in Climax, which ended in April, she played a key role that drove the tension of the series and made a strong impression. She then won the Supporting Actress Award at the 2026 Korea International Streaming Festival (2026 KISF) Global OTT Awards, held on June 20 at the Busan Cinema Center, earning recognition for the depth of her acting skills.

Nana is also continuing her music career in her own way. Last year, she released her first solo album, Seventh Heaven 16, marking a new beginning as a solo artist. She also took part in singing Black Star, OST Part.3 for Climax, continuing her steady musical activities.

As she continues to build a diverse career spanning both acting and music, Nana is set to show another side of herself through the upcoming Netflix series The Scandal.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.