Han Da-gam's Mother Tears Up Over Her 47-Year-Old Daughter's Pregnancy: "It Feels Like the Final Piece of My Life Has Fallen Into Place" ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Da-gam spent a special moment with her mother ahead of childbirth.

Han Da-gam, who is set to appear on TV CHOSUN's "Perfect Life" at 8 p.m. today (the 29th), will share a heartwarming glimpse of her daily life with her mother. The 47-year-old actress, who has become the entertainment industry's oldest expectant mother, will reveal her excitement-filled routine.

After six years of marriage, Han Da-gam, who is enjoying a happy pregnancy, went shopping for baby items with her mother. When MC Oh Ji-ho asked, "Why is the baby name Chaltteok?" Han Da-gam replied, "Since I got pregnant at an older age, my mother named the baby that way, hoping the baby would stick to me like chaltteok and grow up healthy." As they looked through baby clothes, the mother and daughter stopped in front of the newborn section. With an October due date in the Year of the Horse, they carefully examined a fall baby jacket with a horse design and even picked out tiny socks, unable to hide their excitement. Han Da-gam then made everyone laugh with her rookie-mom charm, asking, "Don't you have pants?"

Photos from Han Da-gam's childhood were also revealed, proving that she has been a beauty since birth. After finishing their shopping, the mother and daughter spent time at a hanok pension run by Han Da-gam's parents and opened a photo album together. Actor Shin Seung-hwan raised expectations by saying, "That album is a Pandora's box," but once Han Da-gam's striking features, unchanged from today, were revealed, the cast showered her with praise, saying, "It's not easy to be this pretty from childhood." Viewers can check out Han Da-gam's exceptional proportions, which stood out even when she was young, on the broadcast.

The program will also reveal how Han Da-gam's mother felt on the day she first heard the news of her daughter's pregnancy. Han Da-gam's mother said, "There are no words that can describe how I felt when I heard my daughter's pregnancy news. I burst into tears at that moment. It felt like the final piece of my life had fallen into place." She added, "When I went to bed that evening, I thought, 'So this is happiness.'" Comedian Lee Sung-mi also sympathized deeply with a mother who had waited a long time for a grandchild, saying, "If a mother brings it up, she may worry about putting pressure on her daughter, so she probably couldn't say anything. She must have been overjoyed when she heard the pregnancy news."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.