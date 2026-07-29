Sechs Kies' Ko Ji-yong: "I Divorced Two Years Ago, and My Son Seung-jae Understands" (Full Text)

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, has divorced.

On the 29th, Ko said on his account, "I divorced my wife two years ago."

He explained, "The reason I had not disclosed it until now was that I wanted to protect my son, Seung-jae, so he could fully accept the situation and grow up stably." He added, "The divorce was a decision made to respect each other's paths and fulfill our responsibilities as adults. Seung-jae understands the new relationship between his mother and father, and he is doing well and living stably now."

Ko added, "I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we are no longer a couple, we are supporting each other and getting along well."

Ko debuted with Sechs Kies in 1997 and won widespread popularity as one of the first-generation idol groups alongside H.O.T. After Sechs Kies disbanded in 2000, he retired from the entertainment industry, and when the group reunited in 2016, he officially left the team. Ko married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in December 2013 and had a son, Seung-jae, in 2014. The family gained much love after appearing on KBS2's "Superman Returns" in 2016.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.