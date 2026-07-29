Jason Gibson Reveals Why She Took Her Husband to a Club on Their First Meeting: "I Took Him Somewhere He Hated to Test His Temper" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jason Gibson reveals why she went to a club when she first met her husband.

On the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 31st, Jason Gibson appears as a guest and shares a warm greeting with the studio mentor team, Lee Seung-cheol, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae Na, as well as the students Kim Seong-su and Kim Yo-han.

That day, Jason Gibson says, "I studied psychology counseling for a long time, so I plan to approach dating advice from the perspective of male and female psychology." Lee Seung-cheol and Tak Jae-hoon urgently ask for "help," saying, "Then how does (Kim) Yo-han look? What should we do with him?" Lee Seung-cheol then asks a surprise question: "Do you also give psychological counseling to your husband?" Jason Gibson makes everyone burst into laughter with a clear answer: "Marriage psychology is something each person handles on their own! Counseling is only for other people."

When the conversation turns to her husband, Jason Gibson also candidly opens up about her past dating life. She says, "Right after we first met, I took him to a club. Next, I took him to a party with a lot of foreigners." She explains that this was a test to see whether he would lose his temper if she kept doing things he disliked.

As everyone is surprised by Jason Gibson's expertise as a "dating doctor," Lee Seung-cheol and Tak Jae-hoon ask Kim Yo-han, who had previously gone on a blind date, "What happened?" for an update. Kim Yo-han gives a vague reply, saying, "Please watch the next scene." Tak Jae-hoon pouts, saying, "I don't like that. I don't want to see it on screen; I want to hear it directly from you!" Jason Gibson then throws out a blunt remark, saying, "Is this really the right place for a class?" and sends the studio into a frenzy with their bickering chemistry.

Viewers can find out what kind of tailored dating advice Jason Gibson, the "dating doctor," will give Kim Seong-su and Kim Yo-han on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 31st.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.