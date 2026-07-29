Kang Ki-dong celebrates the joyous occasion of twins two years after marriage... The drama became reality

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Kang Ki-dong has shared the joyful news that he is becoming a father of two children two years after his marriage.

According to JTBC on the 29th, Kang Ki-dong's wife is currently pregnant with twins and has entered the stable period of pregnancy. Kang Ki-dong, who married in 2024, will welcome two children into his arms at once. This news is particularly drawing attention as it coincides with his role in a recently concluded drama. Kang Ki-dong appeared as the head of a dual-income couple in the tvN Monday-Tuesday drama 'Go to Work!', which ended on the 28th.

In the drama, he garnered empathy from viewers by portraying a realistic father balancing childcare and daily life while raising twins. As news spread that Kang Ki-dong, who played a father of twins in a drama, is actually an expectant father of twins in real life, fans are sending reactions such as "The drama has become reality" and "Congratulations. " Kang Ki-dong, who debuted in 2008 with the musical *Throw the Pick*, has showcased distinctive acting in various works including *Fight for My Way*, *Prison Playbook*, *It's Okay to Not Be Okay*, and *The Youngest Son of a Chaebol*.

Recently, he has been continuing his active career moving between the stage and television by taking on the roles of director, adapter, and actor in the original play *Ilho Tunnel*, which he created with his university alumni. Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.