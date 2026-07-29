Lee Dong-gun, Who Divorced Jo Yoon-hee, Opens Up About Joining 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp'... "I Worried Whether I Had the Right to Give Advice"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Dong-gun has spoken about why he hesitated to appear on "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" and what he hopes to bring to the show.

Lee will join "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" as a new family investigator starting with the broadcast on the 30th, taking over from Jin Tae-hyun, who has been active on the program for about two years.

When he first received the offer, Lee said, "I was pleasantly surprised because it was a program I liked and enjoyed watching, but I had a lot of concerns about whether I had the right to criticize or advise people going through a divorce crisis from the perspective of someone who has experienced the same pain, and about how that might come across."

He added, "But I decided to join after thinking that, as someone with experience, I could take on a role standing by the participants based on empathy and understanding. Through my own experiences, I want to understand the participants' situations and concerns more deeply, and I hope my advice feels more personal and sincere to them."

He also shared what surprised him during the actual filming. "Because the stories are so shocking, I thought some parts might be exaggerated, but they were real stories without any dramatization," he said. "In particular, Seo Jang-hoon senior's shouting until his voice went hoarse at every shoot was also really impressive."

He concluded by sending encouragement to couples who are hesitant to appear on the show. "Rather than being trapped in the narrow perspective of just two people and their own world, I think trying to look at the problem objectively and resolve it through the empathy and advice of many people is worthy of applause on its own. That is why I respect the courage of all the participants," he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun married actress Jo Yoon-hee in 2017 and they had one daughter, but they divorced in 2022.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.