Sandara Park's 37kg Frame Had a Reason... Minzy, Who Has Known Her for 17 Years, Says, "Two or Three Bites and the Meal Is Over"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Minzy of 2NE1 drew laughs by revealing Sandara Park's unusually small appetite.

On the 28th, a video titled "A candid talk cooler than a water park" was released on the YouTube channel "Saego-F5." The episode featured TVXQ's youngest member Max Changmin, 2NE1's youngest member Minzy, and Apink's youngest member Oh Ha-young, who shared lively banter over their common status as the youngest in their groups.

Minzy recalled an episode from 2NE1's active years, when she used to prepare late-night meals for the members. She explained that she naturally started cooking because "Sandara Park had lived in The Philippines and missed Korean food."

She added, "I really wanted to make it for her. So before our morning schedule, I trimmed bean sprout roots," and said, "It was kind of fun. Cooking is also a creative moment, isn't it?" showing her affection for the members.

Minzy also surprised everyone by personally confirming Sandara Park's famously tiny appetite, often mentioned in the entertainment industry. When Max Changmin asked, "You must have made her a lot of different dishes. She's famous for eating very little, right? How little are we talking?" Minzy answered without hesitation.

She said, "She eats two or three bites and stops," adding, "When I cooked for her, I made everything extra small on purpose."

She went on to say, "Once, I put some chive kimchi in a small container, and she apparently ate it over the course of three months," sending everyone into laughter.

When Oh Ha-young asked, "Does she have an appetite?" Minzy explained, "She does have an appetite. But she wants to eat something delicious. It's like she has a gourmet's taste." In other words, she does not eat much, but she prefers to choose and enjoy tasty food rather than eat just anything.

After hearing Minzy's explanation, Max Changmin quipped, "At that point, it's not appetite. It's survival instinct," drawing more laughter on set.

Earlier, Sandara Park appeared on the YouTube channel "Jip Daesung" and revealed that she weighed "37 to 38 kilograms," which also became a hot topic.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.