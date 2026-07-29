Single's Inferno 3's Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun have been dating since last December... A 'real-life couple' is born

Lee Gwan-hee (left) and Yu Si-eun. Photo = Sportschosun

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Lee Gwan-hee, a professional basketball player from Netflix's dating reality show Single's Inferno 3, and influencer Yu Si-eun are in a romantic relationship.

According to Sportschosun's reporting, Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun became a couple in December last year and have been building a sweet relationship ever since.

The two met while appearing together on Netflix's Single's Inferno 3, which was released in December 2023. They did not become a couple during the show because there was little connection between them at the time, but after the program ended, they continued to stay in touch as close older-brother-and-younger-sister friends.

As time passed, trust and confidence in each other deepened, and they eventually developed into lovers. It is said that they have quietly cared for each other and grown closer under warm support, rather than worrying about outside attention.

Photos obtained exclusively by this newspaper also show the two enjoying a date at an aquarium, giving off the fresh atmosphere of a young couple. In particular, their attractive visuals create great chemistry, drawing envy as the ideal handsome-and-beautiful couple.

The two personally shared the news of their relationship through their respective social media accounts that day, expressing sincere feelings to fans.

Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun said, "We would like to share some happy news about the two of us today," adding, "Over the past while, we have taken time to get to know each other quietly amid the warm interest and support many people have shown us, and now we are greeting you like this because we wanted to share our sincere feelings directly."

They added, "We plan to continue cherishing each other and supporting one another as we build a beautiful relationship," and, "Please continue to show us your interest and warm support. Thank you." Their message has drawn enthusiastic congratulations from fans.

Lee Gwan-hee, who plays for the Seoul Samsung Thunders of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), is a star player known for both his outstanding skills and strong star power. He has stood out on the court, including finishing first in free-throw percentage in the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 seasons. Through Single's Inferno 3, he also won over global fans with his variety-show sense and candid charm, and he is now further establishing himself as a 'sportainer' with a strong performance on Wavve's original Blood Game 3.

Yu Si-eun, who was Miss Korea Sun in 2022, has drawn attention for her glamorous looks and versatile charm. During her appearance on Single's Inferno 3, she was widely loved for her distinctive aura and straightforward personality.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.