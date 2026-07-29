Late Director Heo Beom-wook Held His Laptop Until His Final Moments, Deepening the Sorrow

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] It has been reported that the late director Heo Beom-wook, who died in a fire, was holding his laptop containing his work until his final moments, adding to the grief.

Illustrator Seok Jeong-hyeon paid tribute to the deceased on social media on the 29th after visiting the funeral altar, saying, "He was someone I was supposed to meet today." He added, "He passed away in the unexpected fire, and I heard he was tightly holding the laptop that contained his film data. I hope he does not feel alone on his final journey," expressing deep sorrow.

Seok also said earlier that he had planned to hold a post-screening Q&A with Director Heo at a public preview, but learned of the sudden tragic news. He said, "I heard that he had spent a long time preparing 'Pig Who Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease,' which became his final work," and added, "As a writer, I had so many questions I wanted to ask. I wanted to talk about why he chose animation, what gave him the strength to endure until now, and the world he wanted to show in the future." He went on to say, "I hope Director Heo Beom-wook's work will be remembered for a long time. I pray that in that place, he can create the works he wanted to make to his heart's content," offering his condolences.

Director Heo Beom-wook died at 43 in the early hours of the 28th after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a fire that broke out on the 23rd.

Indiestory, the distributor of the late director's second feature-length animation, 'Pig Who Survived Foot-and-Mouth Disease,' said, "We deeply mourn Director Heo Beom-wook, who devoted his passion to Korean animation," and expressed its condolences. The film's release, originally scheduled for the 5th of next month, has also been postponed indefinitely.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.