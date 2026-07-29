Ko Ji-yong Caught in Divorce Signals on Social Media... Son Seung-jae Talks About His Mother’s Meal, Without Mentioning His Father

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has officially announced his divorce.

On the 29th, Ko Ji-yong wrote on his account, "I divorced my wife two years ago."

Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in December 2013, and the couple had a son, Seung-jae, in 2014. The family appeared on KBS2's "The Return of Superman" in 2016, sharing their warm daily life. In particular, Seung-jae, a gifted child in the top 0.5 percent, won over many online fans with his sharp and intelligent personality. However, the marriage ultimately ended after 11 years.

Ko Ji-yong explained the reason for the divorce, saying, "It was a decision made to respect each other's paths and fulfill our responsibilities as adults." He also said the reason he had not disclosed the divorce until now was, "I wanted to protect Seung-jae so that he could fully accept the situation and grow up stably." He added, "Seung-jae understands his mother and father's new relationship and is now doing well in a stable environment. I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and getting along well."

Amid this, there were claims that signs of the divorce had already been spotted on Ko Ji-yong's social media.

Just before announcing the divorce, Ko Ji-yong posted a message on his account saying, "The people who tell you that you can't do it are probably afraid that you actually can."

Heo Yang-im also wrote on the 19th, "Summer news from the ski camp in New Zealand. He said he is training well on his own, but the first thing he worries about is his mother's meal. His words thanking me for sending him to ski camp really touched my heart. Don't get hurt, eat well, sleep well, and come back safely. Mom will stay here and keep our place for the two of us."

A handwritten letter from Seung-jae, released along with the post, said, "Next time, please come together with Mom. I will finish my training well and come back healthy. I love you, Mom." This led to speculation that there had been a change in the family relationship.

Ko Ji-yong debuted with Sechs Kies in 1997 and rose to fame as one of the two major first-generation idol groups alongside H.O.T., releasing hit songs such as "Hakwon Byulgok," "Gisado," "Road Fighter," and "Couple." He left the group in 2000, and Sechs Kies reunited in 2016, but Ko Ji-yong later made his departure from the team official.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.