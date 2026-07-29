Ji Ye-eun and Vata Show Affection in Public, Just Like a Real Open Couple

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata, who are publicly dating, were caught naturally showing affection even in front of many people.

A video has recently been released showing Ji Ye-eun and Vata attending the festival "Everyone's Sports Day," an event for children with pediatric epilepsy and severe rare diseases, as well as their families.

Photos of Ji Ye-eun and Vata attending the event together in May had already drawn attention. At the time, they were both wearing white T-shirts, which led to speculation that they were in matching outfits, but it was later confirmed that they were simply participating as members of the same white team cheering squad.

In the newly released video, Vata casually wrapped an arm around Ji Ye-eun's shoulder as she prepared a cheer chant, drawing attention for openly showing affection in front of many people.

On the 26th, Vata also posted a flood of couple photos with Ji Ye-eun on his social networking service, along with the caption, "Happy birthday my puppy♥," drawing an enthusiastic response.

Ji Ye-eun responded with a heart emoji comment and later posted couple photos with Vata on her own social networking service, writing, "Thank you for the birthday wishes. Birthdays are nice." The pair then officially began their "lovegram" posts and received plenty of congratulations and support.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and Vata, both born in 1994, were church friends before their relationship developed into romance. They have been publicly dating since April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.