Basketball Player Lee Gwan-hee Announces Romance with Former Miss Korea Yu Si-eun: "We Will Nurture Our Beautiful Love"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Basketball player Lee Gwan-hee has confirmed his relationship with former Miss Korea Yu Si-eun.

On the 29th, Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun announced their romance on their respective accounts, saying, "We wanted to share the good news about the two of us directly today."

They added, "With the warm interest many people have shown us, we have quietly spent time getting to know each other. Now, we wanted to greet you directly and share our sincere feelings."

They also said, "We will continue to care for and support each other and grow our beautiful love," and asked for "continued interest and warm support."

Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun first met through Netflix's dating reality show "Single's Inferno 3," which aired in 2023. At the time, they appeared on the program together, but they did not end up as the final couple.

However, the two stayed in touch after the show, continued to get to know each other while pursuing their own careers, and eventually became a couple. Their romance, revealed some time after the program ended, has also drawn attention from fans.

The following is the full text of Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun's social media post.

Hello. This is Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun.

Today, we would like to share some good news about the two of us directly.

With the warm interest many people have shown us, we have quietly spent time getting to know each other. Now, we wanted to greet you directly and share our sincere feelings.

We will continue to care for and support each other and grow our beautiful love.

We ask for your continued interest and warm support.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.