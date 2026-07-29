Heo Yang-im, Ko Ji-yong's ex-wife, draws attention on social media amid divorce traces... Son says, "Mom, make sure you eat well by yourself"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] As businessman Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, revealed that he had divorced, attention is also turning to his ex-wife, doctor Heo Yang-im, and her social media accounts.

On the 29th, Ko Ji-yong belatedly disclosed that he had divorced his wife two years ago, saying, "I kept it private all this time because I wanted to protect our son so he could fully accept the situation and grow up in a stable environment."

He added, "Our son understands the new relationship between his mother and father, and he is doing well and living stably now. I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and getting along well."

Interest later shifted to Heo Yang-im's social media. She had shared her daily life on social media for more than 10 years, but posts related to Ko Ji-yong could no longer be found at some point. More recently, Heo Yang-im revealed a letter sent by their son, who had gone to a ski camp in New Zealand. In the letter, he said, "Mom, please make sure you eat well by yourself and don't overwork yourself at the hospital. Next time, please come with me and Mom." Heo Yang-im replied, "Mom will also keep our place here well for the two of us." The letter, which used expressions such as "by yourself," "next time, the two of us," and "our two places" without mentioning his father, Ko Ji-yong, drew attention as it aligned with the divorce that was disclosed later.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married Heo Yang-im in 2013, and they have a son. The family appeared on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" and became widely loved.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.