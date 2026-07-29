Kim Hye-yoon, a dramatic comeback! Overtakes Son Ye-jin to claim No. 1 spot among female actors for July

Source: Kim Hye-yoon's Instagram A dramatic comeback unfolded in the Best Actress category of the July Blue Dragon Rankings after a nail-biting battle.

The protagonist of this drama is none other than actress Kim Hye-yoon. 05% in the July Blue Dragon Ranking Best Actress voting, which kept voters on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The battle for the top spots in this July's voting was fiercer than ever before.

Kim Hye-yoon, Son Ye-jin, and Ko Yoon-jung competed fiercely for first place.

Kim Hye-yoon's fandom, which had been struggling to catch up to Son Ye-jin who surged ahead from the middle of voting, finally succeeded in a reversal on the last day of voting and defended the lead until the end.

Empowered by the intense firepower of her solid fandom, Kim Hye-yoon unleashed an explosive barrage of votes at the last minute, overtaking Son Ye-jin and succeeding in a dramatic reversal to take first place.

09% vote share.

30%) in 5th place.

Kim Hye-yoon is drawing even more attention due to her tireless work ethic, seamlessly crossing between dramas, the big screen, and OTT platforms.

Having risen to the ranks of "Rom-Com Queen" with the drama *Sunjae on Her Back and Run*, Kim Hye-yoon is showcasing an unrivaled presence through her unceasing activities across various genres and a lineup of upcoming projects, including the drama *I Am Human*, the films *Salmokji*, *Land*, and *High School Detective*, as well as highly anticipated OTT releases such as *The Miracles of the Namiya General Store* and *Good Partner 2*.

Many fans are sending their support to Kim Hye-yoon as she enjoys her prime, capturing both acting prowess and buzz.

Source: Kim Hye-yoon's Instagram A dramatic comeback unfolded in the Best Actress category of the July Blue Dragon Rankings after a nail-biting battle.

Meanwhile, the "Blue Dragon Ranking" is jointly conducted by Sportschosun and Celeb Champ, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards; along with the selection of winners every month.

We select trend-leading stars through semi-annual winners.

A trophy is awarded to the semi-annual winners (male actor, female actor, male singer, female singer), who are selected every six months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.