Hwang Jung-eum, after divorce and breakup with Kim Jong-gyu, still eager to date... "You have to be in love to work well"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum expressed a positive view of dating even after her divorce.

On the 29th, a video was released on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel showing her taking profile photos.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum shot profile photos with several different concepts based on characters from her past hit works. In particular, while filming a 2015 concept inspired by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "She Was Pretty," Hwang said, "I was so pretty, but I had freckles and blush makeup on," explaining that she portrayed an unattractive character at the time. She went on to say, "I was dating someone then, so after filming I would get all dressed up and go out. People really need to be in love. That way, you feel good, and then work goes well."

Hwang had previously said that she wanted to date again when the production team asked, "Do you want to meet another man?" She replied, "What is wrong with dating? Of course, you have to be in love," revealing her thoughts on romance after divorce.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married former professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and has two sons, but the couple divorced last year. She later began a public relationship with basketball player Kim Jong-gyu, who is seven years younger than her, but announced their breakup after just two weeks.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.