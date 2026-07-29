Choi Jung-won Clears Himself of Allegations of Being an Affair Partner and a Stalker, Says He Heard "Even Things Less Than Human"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Choi Jung-won, a former member of the male duo United Nations (UN), said that all legal disputes that had continued for about five years have now been resolved.

On the 29th, Choi Jung-won posted a lengthy message on his social networking service, saying, "For nearly five years, I have lived as if I were struggling in a dark, sticky swamp." He added, "I went through lawsuits accusing me of being an affair partner and of stalking, and I even had to hear things that were less than human." Looking back, he said, "It felt like I had gone through a long tunnel." He also wrote, "Now, everything is truly over," and added, "I won the affair-partner lawsuit, and it was confirmed that I did nothing improper. The stalking case also ended after the misunderstanding was cleared up." He continued, "I am so exhausted," and said, "From now on, I want to live with a reverent and humble heart. I wanted to say once again that everything I went through over the past five years has now been settled."

Earlier, Choi Jung-won had faced a series of legal disputes, including a civil lawsuit over allegations that surfaced in 2023 accusing him of being an affair partner, as well as a criminal case involving a former girlfriend. In January, the Supreme Court of Korea rejected the plaintiff's appeal in the affair-partner lawsuit, making Choi Jung-won's victory final.

In the criminal case involving his former girlfriend, the Prosecutors' Office on the 16th suspended indictment on charges of special intimidation and decided not to indict him on charges of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes and intimidation using recorded material, bringing the case to a close.

Below is the full text of Choi Jung-won's social networking service post.

For nearly five years

I felt as if I were struggling in a dark, sticky swamp

Both the lawsuit accusing me of being an affair partner and the lawsuit accusing me of stalking

I endured them desperately, even while hearing things that were truly less than human

It felt like a long tunnel

But now, everything is truly over

With my victory in the affair-partner lawsuit, it has been clearly confirmed

that I did not engage in any improper conduct,

and the stalking case has also been resolved with all charges dropped, so the misunderstanding has been cleared up

I have now truly put an end to all of these cases.

I am now too tired, and I want to live as one humble and reverent person

I will

When something happens, even things that are not true

spread indiscriminately like a wildfire

But I think most people are not interested in how it ends

That may also be part of human nature

Whether it is gossip, entertainment, or even the concern of those who truly worry about me

I say this once again

All of the matters I have faced over the past five years ended with no charges, and the false civil

lawsuit also ended in my favor. I say this once again.

Thank you.

Jo Min-jeong, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.