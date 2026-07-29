Han Da-gam Reveals Her Secret to Getting Pregnant at 47: "I Had Almost No Morning Sickness, and It Worked on the First IVF Try" ('Radio Star')

Actress Han Da-gam will share the miraculous story behind becoming pregnant with her first child at 47 on "Radio Star." She will reveal that she spent about two years taking care of her body and mind before conceiving through IVF on her first attempt. She will also explain why she did not use the frozen eggs she had stored in her 30s and talk about how she has been enjoying a healthy pregnancy with almost no morning sickness.

MBC's "Radio Star," which airs tonight, Wednesday the 29th, is a special episode titled "Miracle Ras" featuring Yoon Mi-ra, Gangnam, Han Da-gam, and Park Ji-hyun. The show was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

Han Da-gam, who is due to give birth at the end of September, will say she named her long-awaited first baby "Chaltteok-i." She explained that the name reflects her wish for the baby to stay firmly attached and healthy.

She will also reveal the enthusiastic reaction after news of her pregnancy became public. Han Da-gam said that it was the first time in her entertainment career that she had received so many congratulatory calls. She added that she has also been getting more TV offers, along with many people asking about her secret to getting pregnant.

However, she said the two people she had been waiting to hear from never called, raising curiosity. Kim Gu-ra, her former housemate with whom she once lived and even shared meals, and Kim Gook-jin, a longtime acquaintance, did not call to congratulate her. MCs Kim Gook-jin and Kim Gu-ra each explained their side of the story and shared playful banter with Han Da-gam, drawing attention to what they said to each other.

Han Da-gam will also open up about the nearly two-year preparation process she went through to have a healthy pregnancy. She said she focused on improving circulation in her body, kept up with exercise and hiking, and spent more than six months copying Buddhist scriptures to calm her mind. She also hinted that there was a place she visited regularly with sincere hopes for a child, sparking curiosity.

After a long preparation, the best-quality embryo was created, and she said she became pregnant on the first try, surprising everyone. In particular, Han Da-gam revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s for the future, but medical staff told her she did not need to use the eggs she had stored at the time. She added that she had experienced almost no morning sickness during pregnancy and was told at the hospital that her health was in excellent condition, expressing her joy.

She will also reveal how her husband has changed since the pregnancy. Han Da-gam said that before she became pregnant, he sometimes did not immediately do what she asked, but now he has turned into a "yes man" who handles recycling, washing dishes, and even internet searches without complaint, bringing laughter to the studio.

Han Da-gam will also share a story about how she first experienced maternal love indirectly through a drama. At the time, she learned about motherhood while interacting with child actress Kim Yoo-jung, who played her daughter. She recalled a memory of young Kim Yoo-jung taking care of her when she looked dazed at a production press conference, making the studio burst into laughter.

From the two-year process of carefully managing her body and mind, to the pregnancy that came on the first try, to her husband’s transformation into a "yes man," the miraculous story of 47-year-old expectant mother Han Da-gam can be seen on "Radio Star" airing tonight, Wednesday the 29th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, "Radio Star" is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the MCs' sharp and unpredictable wit puts guests at ease and draws out their real stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.