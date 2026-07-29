Soyou on Her Father's Passing: "Thank You to Those Who Stayed by Me During the Hardest Time"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Soyou expressed her gratitude to those who offered comfort after her father's passing.

On the 29th, Soyou said on her social media, "I received so much love that I wondered if I had ever been embraced by this much comfort and warmth in my life."

She added, "I sincerely thank everyone who grieved with me, held my hand, and stayed quietly by my side as I went through the hardest time of sending my father off."

She continued, "Thanks to each and every one of you, I was able to send my father off well. I will never forget the comfort and love you gave me and will carry them with me for a long time. I am truly grateful."

Earlier, Soyou suffered the loss of her father on the 25th. After the sudden news, she personally thanked those who had offered condolences and support to her family, and fans continue to send their encouragement.

Meanwhile, Soyou debuted in 2010 as a member of Sistar and rose to popularity with numerous hit songs, including "Alone," "Touch My Body," and "Loving U." After the group disbanded in 2017, she expanded her career as a solo singer and has continued her music activities steadily.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.