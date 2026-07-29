Actor Jeon Seung-jae, Who Collapsed on Set, Dies After Two Years in a Coma at 46

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Actor Jeon Seung-jae, who collapsed from a brain hemorrhage while filming a drama two years ago, has died without ever regaining consciousness. He was 46.

According to the entertainment industry on the 29th, Jeon died that day. His funeral altar has been set up in Special Room 3 at Shillakwon Gyeonggi Funeral Home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. The coffin will be placed in the casket on the afternoon of the 30th, and the funeral procession will be held at 6 a.m. on the 31st. Cremation will take place at Suwon City Yeonhwajang Crematorium, and the burial site will be Anseong Utopia Memorial Hall.

In early 2024, Jeon suddenly collapsed from a brain hemorrhage while waiting at a drama set in Suwon for filming. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but he never regained consciousness and had been fighting for his life for about two years.

The heartbreaking news was not made public until about three months after the accident, drawing widespread sympathy. Fellow actors and fans had earnestly hoped for his recovery, but the sad news was eventually confirmed, deepening the sense of loss.

On the 29th, fellow actors shared the obituary on social media and announced his death. In response to the sudden news, fans and people in the film and drama industry have been mourning him with tribute messages such as "Rest in peace" and "May he rest in peace."

Jeon Seung-jae made his debut in the 2004 film Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War. He later appeared in numerous works, including the films Bokmyeon Dalho, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Haeundae, Hello Ghost, The Age of Shadows, and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days, as well as the dramas Splendid Politics and High Kick Through the Roof. He was never a flashy leading man, but he built a steady filmography by leaving a quiet yet memorable presence in each project.

He is survived by one son.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.