Im Chang-jung's youngest son masters the cello too... Talent following his 'musical prodigy' older brother, "Practicing to play for his girlfriend"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The youngest son of singer Im Chang-jung showed off impressive musical talent.

On the 29th, Seo Ha-yan, Im Chang-jung's wife, uploaded a video titled "Yan Vlog: Capturing a Good Day" on her YouTube channel.

Seo Ha-yan shared Jun-pyo's cello performance, and he drew attention with his remarkable skill. She said, "He's practicing to play for his girlfriend," and added, "He's such a sweet child who works hard at everything. He has been deeply immersed in the cello for weeks. His focused mouth is so cute," sharing a charming moment of Jun-pyo.

Jun-pyo then proved he could play the piano as well. Seo Ha-yan revealed her son's passionate side, saying, "He wants to enter a competition like his older brother, so he's practicing the piano hard. From the back, he's basically a genius pianist." The couple's fourth son was previously confirmed as a musical prodigy after passing the final audition for the 54th incoming class of the 2026 Seoul Arts Center Music Gifted Academy. Like his brother, the youngest Jun-pyo is also showing exceptional talent and passion for music.

Jun-pyo's performances did not stop there. Seo Ha-yan also shared a video of him practicing singing and said, "This is also singing practice for his girlfriend."

Meanwhile, Im Chang-jung and Seo Ha-yan married in 2017 despite their 18-year age gap, and they have five sons.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.