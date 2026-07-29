Director and Actor Meet, Then Become a Couple... Who Is Moon Geun-young's 7-Year-Older Husband, Jeong Pyeong?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Moon Geun-young, once beloved as the nation's little sister, has quietly married a longtime fellow actor, drawing attention to how the two built their relationship. Moon Geun-young and Jeong Pyeong, who had long worked together as fellow actors, grew close through creative projects and eventually tied the knot after a long relationship.

Moon Geun-young announced the marriage herself on the 29th by posting a handwritten letter on her social networking service account. She introduced her spouse by saying, "I met someone I want to walk the road alone with," and "someone with whom I want to share the times I used to spend worrying by myself, and someone who makes me laugh over even the smallest things." She added, "I want to fill the life ahead of us as two, not one," and revealed the marriage.

Her agency, Cré Company, also said that Moon Geun-young and Jeong Pyeong were recently married. It did not disclose specific details such as the exact timing of the wedding. The two are said to have replaced a formal ceremony with a meal attended by family members. Although they dated for a long time, they did not widely share the relationship even with people close to them, and are known to have quietly supported each other from their respective places.

Jeong Pyeong, Moon Geun-young's husband, was born in 1980 and is seven years older than her. Since debuting in 2007, he has mainly worked on musical and theater stages. He has appeared in the musicals "Radio Star," "Aida," "Laundry," "Agatha," and "A Million Roses of Love." He also took the stage in the play "Eden Hair Salon."

Beyond being actors, the two also built a connection through creative work. Jeong Pyeong reportedly worked with Moon Geun-young in the creative collective "Bachi," which she led as a director. "Bachi" was a community that aimed for creative work unconstrained by genre, including acting and directing. Moon Geun-young, Jeong Pyeong, actors Ahn Seung-gyun and Hong Sa-bin, and others took part. Jeong Pyeong also appeared in the tvN drama "Catch the Ghost," which starred Moon Geun-young and Ahn Seung-gyun.

Starting out as longtime colleagues, the two are said to have deepened their trust by sharing common ground in works and creative projects. They later developed into a romantic couple and became husband and wife.

Moon Geun-young's acting career will continue after marriage. She recently appeared on stage in the play "Orphans" and also appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block." She has already finished filming her new project "Yeoto," in which she reunites with director Yeon Sang-ho after the Netflix series "Hellbound" Season 2.

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young was born in 1987 and made her debut in the 1999 film "On the Road." The following year, she gained recognition for playing the younger version of Song Hye-kyo in the KBS2 drama "Autumn in My Heart." She later earned praise for her acting in "Empress Myeongseong" and the film "A Tale of Two Sisters." The 2004 film "My Little Bride" became a box-office hit and earned her the nickname "nation's little sister." She also appeared in "Dancer's Pure Love" and "Love Me Not," and won the grand prize at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards at the age of 21 for "Painter of the Wind."

She continued her steady career as an actress with appearances in "Cinderella's Stepsister," "Mary Stayed Out All Night," "Cheongdam-dong Alice," "Goddess of Fire, Jung Yi," "Village: The Secret of Achiara," "Catch the Ghost," and the films "The Throne" and "Glass Garden."

Jo Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com...

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.