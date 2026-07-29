You Eun-sung, who is married to Kim Jeong-hwa, reveals health issues while battling brain cancer: "I cried my eyes out embarrassingly"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Contemporary Christian music singer You Eun-sung has revealed that he is experiencing health issues.

On the 28th, You Eun-sung said, "The laryngitis I caught a month ago has not gone away, and my doctor told me to stop all schedules and rest my voice and stop singing. But I could not possibly stop the ministry work that had already been scheduled six months ago, so last week I began the camp ministry with a heart full of fear and worry. While struggling to get through the schedule with a voice that would not come out, I ended up watching an animation called David with the children."

You Eun-sung added, "Near the final scene, when the people gathered courage, stood up one by one, and sang, shouting that they could do it, I cried my eyes out embarrassingly. Even though only a hoarse voice comes out and my vocal cords do not close properly, so the high notes do not sound pleasant... I had so much fear before starting the camp ministry. It felt as if God knew my heart and was speaking directly to me, saying that I can do it, that I have done well, that I am doing well, and that I will do well. He was gently comforting me. So today, too, I am gathering courage and going back to the place of ministry."

The photos released along with the post showed the warm and peaceful atmosphere of You Eun-sung and Kim Jeong-hwa's family. You Eun-sung, who has been suffering from laryngitis for more than a month, appeared to draw strength from spending time with his family. Actor Shin Hyun-joon also sent his support, saying, "I bless you."

Meanwhile, Contemporary Christian music singer You Eun-sung married actor Kim Jeong-hwa in 2013, and they have two sons.

You Eun-sung was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. However, he said surgery was not necessary and that he only needed regular follow-up monitoring. He explained, "It is amazing that the cancer cells are not growing and are just staying still, so I do not need surgery. I think I can just keep living without stress and continue with follow-up checks."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.