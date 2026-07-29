Shinji Diagnosed With Malocclusion and Trismus... Ends Up Going to the Hospital: "Dental Checkups for a Month"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Koyote's Shinji shared an update on her recent dental treatment.

On the 29th, Shinji posted a photo on her social media along with the message, "I have to go to the dentist for checkups for a month. Let's try again with positive thoughts!"

In the photo, Shinji drew attention with her slim jawline. She had recently been diagnosed as underweight after her weight dropped into the 42-kilogram range, and she appeared even thinner than before.

Previously, Shinji had been repeatedly caught up in rumors that she had undergone double-jaw surgery because of changes in her facial line and mouth shape.

In response, Shinji addressed the rumors directly on her YouTube channel, saying, "People keep saying I shaved down my jaw, but does this look like a jaw that was shaved? I've even heard that I shaved it down so much that it had to be reshaped. They say I had my cheekbones reduced and my jaw shaved, and they keep claiming I had nose surgery too, which is frustrating."

In a video released on the 8th, she also spoke about the difficulties caused by malocclusion while undergoing an eight-body constitution test at a Korean medicine clinic.

Shinji said, "I grind my teeth, so it's really bad. There is no cartilage in one side of my jaw. My malocclusion was so severe that I got treatment, but it seems it did not go well. As I got older, my mouth started to curl inward more, and when I sleep, I grind my teeth and my jaw moves backward."

The practitioner then diagnosed her with trismus, and Shinji confessed, "I was once advised to have surgery, but they said it would require an incision on the outside of my face, which would leave a scar. Since I am a female entertainer, I thought it would be a burden on my activities, so I eventually gave up on the surgery."

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger than her, in May.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.