BTS Makes Another Billboard Comeback with 'Normal'... Reenters the Hot 100 at No. 33

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] BTS once again shook up the U.S. Billboard charts.

Billboard, the U.S. music media outlet, released its latest charts for August 1 on the 28th. According to the rankings, "Normal," a track from BTS's fifth studio album Arirang, reentered the main singles chart, the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 33.

Arirang climbed to No. 9 on the main album chart, the Billboard 200, after selling about 40,000 units, up 62% from the previous week. With that, BTS has now spent a total of 13 weeks on the Billboard 200 Top 10, the longest chart run for a Korean artist's album.

The group's global chart success also continued. "Normal" ranked No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. The title track, "Swim," landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. In addition, six tracks, including "Body to Body," "2.0," "Hula Hoop," and "FYA," remained on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart for 18 weeks, while new songs "Come Over" at No. 133 and "Dynamite" at No. 140 also appeared.

"Normal" also topped the Digital Song Sales chart, while Arirang performed strongly on several other charts, including No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, No. 3 on Top Album Sales, and No. 28 on Top Streaming Albums.

It is worth taking a closer look at how a non-title track like "Normal" managed to stage a comeback on Billboard.

"Normal" first entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 41 on April 4 and stayed on the chart for three weeks before dropping off. However, its ranking rebounded after the music video and Korean audio were released on the 17th, clearly showing the timeliness of the follow-up promotion. It also suggests that the song has expanded beyond paid downloads driven only by fandom and secured broader global appeal.

The impact of the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the 19th local time should also be considered. BTS did not put a new song at the center of the performance. Instead, by performing the globally popular "Dynamite" once again, the group reinforced its brand in the minds of audiences around the world. That, in turn, led to greater interest in Arirang and its tracks. Combined with the World Cup effect, Arirang sold 40,000 units on the Billboard 200, up 62% from the previous week, and jumped 17 places, creating a virtuous cycle of renewed attention.

BTS's momentum is expected to continue. As the group moves from city to city on tour, album charts around the world are also heating up. In fact, after the Arirang World Tour was held at Stade de France in Paris on the 17th and 18th, the Arirang album rose 13 spots from the previous week to No. 3 on France's Top Albums chart.

BTS will continue its North American tour at MetLife Stadium in New York on August 1 and 2.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.