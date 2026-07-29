All BTS Members Announce a Grammy Boycott: "We Hope Music Is Not Divided by Region or Language"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) has decided not to submit music for the 69th Grammy Awards, which will be held in February next year.

The seven BTS members — RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook — announced through their official accounts that "we have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year."

They added, "We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," and said, "We are always grateful to ARMY and everyone who continues to support us."

Though brief, the statement clearly reflected BTS's direction and philosophy toward music. It conveyed a message that they want to be judged by the value of music itself, beyond the boundaries of any country, language, or genre. That stance also aligns with the group's long-standing belief in communication through music.

BTS once again shook the global music market with their fifth studio album, Arirang, released in March. The album topped both Billboard's main singles chart and album chart, creating a worldwide sensation.

After a long hiatus, BTS resumed full-group activities and once again proved their lasting influence. They were praised for writing a new chapter in K-pop history. With intense attention from fans around the world, they continue to show a powerful presence on the global stage by proving both musical achievement and mainstream appeal.

Even so, BTS's decision not to submit to the Grammy Awards, the most prestigious honors in global popular music, is being interpreted as a criticism of the Recording Academy's recent announcement that it would create a new "Asian Pop Music Performance" category by separating music from Korea, China, Japan, and other parts of Asia.

The category is said to have been created to recognize outstanding pop music achievements by artists who meaningfully use one or more Asian languages, including K-pop, J-pop, and Chinese pop, and who are from Asia or are recognized locally.

The Recording Academy explained that the new category was created because Asian pop music is having an increasingly strong impact on the global music industry.

However, some in the music industry have raised concerns about the classification. Critics pointed out that popular music in Korea, China, and Japan each has a different history, cultural background, and musical identity, and questioned whether it is appropriate to group them under the broad label of "Asia."

In particular, as K-pop's influence continues to expand in the global music market, some argued that creating a separate regional category could end up isolating K-pop from the main categories.

BTS's emphasis that music should not be divided by region or language also appears to be closely tied to this controversy.

Kim So-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.