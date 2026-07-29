Hwang Jung-min Draws a Line Under Privacy Allegations, Calling the Accuser a "Stalking Criminal Who Repeatedly Harassed Him"

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actor Hwang Jung-min has made his position clear on shocking allegations involving his private life.

On the afternoon of the 29th, SEM COMPANY, Hwang Jung-min's agency, firmly stated that the person who wrote malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking case who repeatedly harassed him.

The agency added, "Hwang Jung-min has filed a criminal complaint against the writer. The Court imposed temporary measures, including a restraining order, three times against the suspect and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won after recognizing the stalking charges." It also said, "SEM COMPANY plans to take additional legal action over the maliciously edited posts. We apologize for causing concern over this matter."

Earlier, an individual identified as A, who exposed Hwang Jung-min's private life, shocked the public by releasing messages and recorded phone calls exchanged with the actor through a personal account.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.