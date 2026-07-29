Tablo Ends Up in ER in the UK: "I Was Dying, They Refused to Treat Me, and Then I Got a Huge Hospital Bill"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Epik High's Tablo has revealed a painful story about suffering from a urinary stone in London.

On the 28th, a video titled "I Went to London to Meet Spider-Man and Almost Died..." was uploaded to Tablo's YouTube channel.

Tablo began by saying, "Something unbelievably crazy happened. I almost died in London." He said he first started feeling symptoms of a urinary stone on the flight to London for his schedule. He tried to hold out for the appointment, but the symptoms eventually worsened. "I found an emergency room-like place I could go to right away. I made a reservation and thought I could finally go," he said, adding that he took a taxi and traveled for 40 minutes.

Tablo said, "This urgent care clinic was supposed to be the best place for the symptoms I was having, and the reviews said you could walk in without a reservation. But I even made one." He continued, "When it was my turn and I went to the front desk, they said the doctor couldn't see me right now. They said no one could see patients at the moment. I asked, 'How is that possible? I made a reservation. I'm dying right now. I need to see a doctor immediately. Please just ask once,' but they said the doctor who handles that condition had just left."

In the end, Tablo said he had to go to another urgent care clinic nearby. "It was about a 10-minute walk. But to me, it felt like 40 days in the desert. I was at death's door," he recalled.

After waiting a long time at the other clinic, Tablo finally met a doctor. "But he wasn't a urologist," he said. After a series of setbacks, he eventually saw a urology specialist, but he still did not trust the situation. Tablo was finally prescribed medication, but said, "They told me they would send the prescription by email. I thought that was strange and asked for a paper copy, but they said everything was handled digitally." With little time left before the pharmacy closed, Tablo headed there after agreeing to receive the prescription by email on the way. Instead of the prescription, however, he said he received a payment link for the medical bill. "The problem was that I had already paid at the hospital. I called and asked, 'What is this new charge?' It was an absurd amount to bill me on top of what I had already paid. Even the amount I had already paid was huge. It was for the final test the urologist ran. It was the combined cost of the urologist's consultation and that test. The urology fee was billed separately," he explained. Tablo said he only received the prescription after paying the bill. But when he finally got to the pharmacy, he learned that they only accept paper prescriptions. "At that point, I started wondering whether the hospital I went to was even a real hospital," he said in frustration.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.