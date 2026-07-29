'Mounjaro Failed' Yoon Nam-no Reveals His Weight for the First Time: "177 cm, 101 kg, Fatty Liver and High Cholesterol Risk"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Chef Yoon Nam-no's height and weight have been revealed.

On the 27th, a video titled "'Yoon Nam-no-po' on the verge of ending? What happened to Nam-no's health? (Yoon Nam-no health checkup)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Studio Slam.

The video showed Chef Yoon Nam-no visiting a hospital to check his health. Even amid a busy schedule of TV appearances and cooking commitments, he took time to assess his condition, drawing viewers' attention.

That day, Yoon visited the hospital after fasting for 12 hours for his medical checkup. The long fast proved more difficult than expected, and he reacted candidly to the experience.

Yoon said, "Why is this so hard? People who diet are amazing. My head is pounding. I'm hungry," expressing how tough the fast was.

He also shared a past dieting experience. "Before I went on Culinary Class Wars, I did a detox once. I only did it for three days, but I was extremely irritable then. The kids didn't talk to me at the time. I was annoyed at everything," he recalled.

He added, "I went on the show after losing weight. I lost 10 kg before I went," showing that he had made considerable effort ahead of his appearance.

The full medical checkup then began. Yoon underwent a range of tests, including a hearing exam and measurements of his height and weight. The results showed that he was 177.3 cm tall and weighed 101.9 kg.

After seeing his weight, Yoon remarked, "I've lost a lot," drawing attention with his unexpectedly lower-than-expected figure.

Further examinations followed, including blood pressure and blood tests. After reviewing the results, the doctor explained that Yoon showed symptoms of acid reflux.

The specialist advised, "You have some acid reflux. Overeating, eating too quickly, or having late-night snacks can cause esophagitis. For acid reflux, improving your lifestyle habits is the most important thing. Please work on that."

Another test also pointed to the need for weight-related health management. The doctor said, "It's not severe hypertension, but your weight is higher than expected. Just managing your weight could lower your blood pressure enough, so please focus on weight control."

Regarding the ultrasound results, the doctor explained, "The ultrasound is used to look at the liver, kidneys, spleen, and pancreas. Because your weight is high and you have gained fat, you have fatty liver. Fatty liver can recover at any time, so please manage your diet and exercise well. There is nothing particularly abnormal with the kidneys, the gallbladder looks fairly clean, and the pancreas also seems healthy, but the biggest issue is your weight."

The blood test also revealed areas that needed management. The specialist said, "Not everything from the blood test has been disclosed, but your cholesterol level came out at around 245. Your blood lipid levels were high enough to be considered hyperlipidemia. Your triglycerides were also high, and the so-called bad LDL cholesterol was elevated as well."

Concerned about his health, Yoon asked, "I don't have diabetes, do I?" The doctor reassured him, saying, "There are no findings that would suggest that."

Yoon admitted, "That was what I was most afraid of." He then said he would eat more vegetables to take better care of his health, but the doctor gave him a realistic warning: "Even vegetables can make you gain weight if you eat too much."

Surprised by the answer, Yoon asked, "Then what can I eat?" The doctor cut straight to the point: "Reduce the amount."

Previously, Yoon had said he was prescribed the obesity treatment Mounjaro for weight loss, but stopped taking it because of side effects.

In June, Yoon spoke about the side effects of Mounjaro on the YouTube channel Bobeunyoung. At the time, he said he had visited the hospital run by the husband of plastic surgeon Park Eun-young and that he had gone there "to get a prescription for Mounjaro."

He also confessed, "I once ran out in the middle of filming Human Fridge. I thought, 'Why isn't my digestion working?' so I took digestive medicine and kept eating." He added, "I didn't know that was indigestion. I just thought if I ate, the weight would come off." He said he did see results, adding, "I lost 1 kg."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.