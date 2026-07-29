Ok Joo-hyun Sings for 3.5 Hours at Karaoke with Two Bottles of Water as 'Okgjangpan' Controversy Reignites

Musical actress Ok Joo-hyun enjoyed a last-minute karaoke outing with singer Kwon Soon-il.

Ok Joo-hyun shared a video with Kwon Soon-il on her social media story on the 29th. She added the brief caption, "Anyway~ wow, this is fun," and conveyed a cheerful mood.

Their meeting began with a suggestion from Kwon Soon-il, a member of Urban Zakapa. When Kwon Soon-il said, "Noona, let's sing," Ok Joo-hyun immediately responded, "Oh, that sounds great," according to reports. Although the outing was arranged on short notice, they stayed at the karaoke room for as long as 3 hours and 30 minutes. Ok Joo-hyun also revealed that she spent the time singing with nothing but two bottles of water beside her. Their focus on music even offstage drew attention.

Ok Joo-hyun has recently been speaking relatively candidly through a fan communication platform. She voiced criticism of singers who rely on post-production editing and also brought up the so-called 'Okgjangpan' controversy from four years ago.

She also hinted at her thoughts about her next project. Ok Joo-hyun wrote, "My next contracted project is in the fall. But I don't even want to do that. Am I going through puberty these days?" revealing her mixed feelings.

However, based on the currently announced fall musical schedule alone, it is difficult to identify the work she was referring to. Having played leading roles in numerous productions since her debut, attention is also turning to her next move, which will be revealed in the future.

Ok Joo-hyun wrapped up performances of the musical "Anna Karenina" in March.

Jo Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.