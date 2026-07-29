Veteran Actor Han Ji-il Suffers Facial Injury, Damages Teeth, and Is Hospitalized: "Sorry for Causing Concern"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Veteran actor Han Ji-il has been hospitalized after suffering facial injuries.

On the 29th, Han Ji-il posted on his social networking service, "I am sorry for causing concern. With help from a nursing assistant, I safely completed the hospital admission process at 3:30 p.m. on July 28."

Photos released online showed Han Ji-il with bruises and wounds across his face, drawing sympathy from fans. Some of his teeth were also damaged because of the facial injury.

Fans left messages of support such as, "You do not even have a guardian by your side. What happened? I am praying for you," "That could have been a serious accident. I hope you recover quickly," and "Please get well soon."

Meanwhile, Han Ji-il was born in 1947 and is 78 years old this year. He is also running his personal YouTube channel, Han Ji-il TV.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.