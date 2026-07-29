"Did Samsung Electronics get hit by school violence?" Ralral is stunned by a 50% loss in Samsung and SK hynix shares

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] YouTuber Ralral expressed her bitter feelings over the drop in SK hynix and Samsung Electronics shares.

On the 29th, Ralral posted a video on her social media along with the caption, "Down more than 50%."

In the video, Ralral made a wide-eyed expression while playing Lee Jung-hyun's "Change (Bakkwo)" as background music, drawing laughs. She was playfully showing her frustration over a failed stock investment.

She then wrote, "SK hynix at 1.38 million won? There's someone on the 280th floor," and conveyed her disappointment with the current situation.

Ralral also reacted to the decline in Samsung Electronics shares. She added, "Did Samsung Electronics get hit by school violence?" and used her own humor to describe the company's slump.

Meanwhile, domestic markets saw sharp volatility that day. On the 29th, the KOSPI triggered the circuit breaker mechanism for two consecutive trading days for the first time in history. Samsung Electronics fell 5.23% to 208,500 won, while SK hynix dropped 9.61% to 1,401,000 won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.