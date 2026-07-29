Hwang Jung-min Unshaken Amid Privacy Controversy... Will Proceed with Stage Greeting and Variety Appearance as Scheduled

Hwang Jung-min's side pushed back against online allegations about his private life, calling them "malicious posts written by a suspect in a stalking crime," and said it would take additional legal action. Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min will carry out his scheduled official appearances as planned, while no decision has yet been made on whether there will be any changes to the broadcast he is set to appear on.

On the 29th, his agency, SEM COMPANY, issued an official statement saying, "The author of the malicious posts about Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking crime who has repeatedly harassed him," and added, "Hwang Jung-min has filed a criminal complaint against that person." It continued, "The court has issued provisional measures, including a no-contact order, three times, and imposed a summary fine of 3 million won after recognizing the stalking charges," adding that it would "take further legal action against the maliciously edited posts as well."

Earlier that day, a user online claimed to have had an inappropriate relationship with Hwang Jung-min and released photos, chat logs, and recordings, raising privacy allegations. However, the claims could not be independently verified, and the agency said the post was written by a suspect in the stalking case.

Despite the controversy, Hwang Jung-min will go ahead with his scheduled official events without changes. He is set to attend the stage greeting for the film "Hope" on the day and meet with audiences as planned. Even after the sudden controversy, he has decided not to alter his existing schedule and will continue with the promised event.

No decision has yet been made on whether there will be any changes to the variety show he is scheduled to appear on. Hwang Jung-min is set to appear with Jung Ho-yeon as the first guest of Season 5 of SBS's variety show "Whenever Possible," which premieres on August 11. In response, SBS said, "No decision has been made regarding any change to the broadcast," adding, "We will respond depending on the verification of the facts going forward."

Meanwhile, the agency said it plans to continue pursuing additional legal action over the matter.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.