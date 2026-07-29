Young-sook from 'I’m Solo' Season 6 Responds to Samsung Electronics Resignation Rumors: "I’m on unpaid parental leave, so my side business is not a problem"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Young-sook from Season 6 of 'I’m Solo' has addressed rumors that she resigned from Samsung Electronics.

On the 28th, Young-sook took time to answer fans’ questions. Among the many questions, one fan asked, "Did you leave the company and switch to a clothing business?" Others also asked, "Did you resign? Or does Samsung not care about business income?" Young-sook, a UX designer at Samsung Electronics, is currently focusing on her clothing business. That drew attention to whether she had left the company.

In the end, Young-sook said, "Should I just mark it as parental leave?" and added, "I am scheduled to return to work in May next year," making clear that she is still on parental leave.

Young-sook also said, "I’m taking on my own challenge during my unpaid parental leave. As far as I know, there is no problem," and added, "I plan to keep pushing forward this year. Please give me strength."

Meanwhile, Young-sook from Season 6 of SBS PLUS and ENA's 'I’m Solo' married Young-cheol from the same season and has one son and one daughter. She recently revealed that she is battling thyroid cancer and has received widespread support.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.