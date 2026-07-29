Steve Yoo Shows Off His Handsome, Muscular Sons and Reveals His Twin Daughters

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Singer Steve Yoo, whose American name is Steve Sueng Jun Yoo, shared a Hawaii trip with his family.

On the 29th, a video titled "Steve Yoo's two sons are this handsome? Handsome and muscular, growing fast... a family trip to Hawaii, where the twins were born" was uploaded to Steve Yoo's YouTube channel.

The video showed Steve Yoo traveling to Hawaii with his wife, two sons, and twin daughters. The twins could not hide their excitement ahead of the trip, and the family set off in high spirits.

Steve Yoo, who held his twin daughters in his arms seven years ago, added meaning to the trip by saying, "Our daughters were born in Hawaii. It is a land of blessings."

He later enjoyed a relaxed time with his family on a yacht, taking in Hawaii's beautiful scenery. He also drew attention for his well-built, muscular physique and his unchanged commitment to self-care.

His two sons also caught the eye with their solid build and handsome looks, which resemble their father.

Steve Yoo said, "It feels really nice to travel with my family sometimes," as he enjoyed the happy moments.

Meanwhile, Steve Yoo debuted as a singer in 1997 and rose to major popularity. However, he became embroiled in controversy after leaving the country in January 2002 for an overseas performance while under notice to report for public service duty, then giving up his Korean nationality and obtaining U.S. citizenship, which was seen as evading his military service obligation. In response, the government banned his entry under the Immigration Control Act in February that year.

He later applied for an Overseas Korean (F-4) visa at the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles in 2015 in an effort to enter Korea, but his application was denied. He filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the refusal and won twice at the Supreme Court of Korea.

However, after the Los Angeles consulate denied the visa again, Steve Yoo filed a third lawsuit in September 2024 against the Ministry of Justice and the consulate. A lower court ruled in his favor last year, but the consulate appealed, and the case is now under review at the appellate level.

Steve Yoo married in 2004 and has two sons and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.