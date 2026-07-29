Kim Sung-eun, who spent 3 million won a month on education, beams at her daughter's grades: "She does well on her own without being told"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Judge Kim Sung-eun was proud of her daughter's test results.

While traveling in Japan, Judge Kim Sung-eun received a phone call from her daughter. Curious about the results, she asked, "Tell me about your test results," and her daughter proudly replied, "I got 100 in math, 88 in Korean, 96 in social studies, and 92 in science. My average is 94."

Judge Kim Sung-eun joked, "If your average is above 90, I'll go on a trip with a friend. So we can go on a trip. But there's no mala tang," and her daughter grumbled, "Why not?"

Softening, Judge Kim Sung-eun said, "Okay. Mom will order mala tang for you today," and her daughter cheered. After the call ended, the Producer/Director praised her, saying, "She's good at studying," and Judge Kim Sung-eun also said proudly, "She does well on her own without being told to do anything."

The Producer/Director said, "I think studying is something you have to do on your own," and Judge Kim Sung-eun explained, "That's how working moms are. We feel like we can't take care of everything and are raising them with our feet, but after raising my children myself, I realized that no matter how much a mother pushes, it doesn't work." A friend of Judge Kim Sung-eun also said, "I think the more anxious you get, the less it works."

Meanwhile, Judge Kim Sung-eun previously drew attention after revealing on her YouTube channel that she spends more than 3 million won a month on private education only for her second and third children. About that, Judge Kim Sung-eun said, "When I was raising my first child, I raised her as a Daechi-dong kid. There was a rumor that Kim Sung-eun was sitting in every academy in Daechi-dong. I raised her with a lot of passion, but after my first child started playing soccer, the Daechi-dong kid era ended." She added, "For my second child, I focused on arts and sports, but I still had her study Korean, English, and math. As a result, the number of academies decreased, and for my third child, I only have him do soccer and art."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.