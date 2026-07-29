"Undercover Chef" veteran chefs are coming to Korea... Spin-off confirmed: "A special bond beyond borders"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] tvN's "Undercover Chef," which drew intense attention throughout its run, is returning as a spin-off. This time, the local kitchen veterans from Parma, Italy, Chengdu, China, and Naples, Italy, where Sam Kim, Jung Ji-sun, and Kwon Sung-joon worked, will visit Korea.

tvN's "Undercover Chef" (directed by Hong Jin-ju) is an entertainment program that follows star chefs representing South Korea as they go undercover as the youngest kitchen staff at restaurants in the countries that shaped their cooking. Sam Kim infiltrated a restaurant in Parma, Italy, Jung Ji-sun in Chengdu, China, and Kwon Sung-joon in Naples, Italy, showing how they won over their kitchen colleagues despite unfamiliar surroundings and language barriers.

"Undercover Chef" held the No. 1 rating in its time slot every week from its premiere. The highest rating for episode 10, which aired on the 23rd, climbed to 8.6 percent, marking a new personal best as the undercover journey came to an end. The show also ranked No. 2 in the non-drama buzz chart for the fourth week of July (July 20-26) released by Good Data Corporation's FUNdex. Sam Kim ranked No. 5 in the non-drama performer buzz chart, underscoring the show's enduring popularity.

The reason "Undercover Chef" became such a hot topic is that it set itself apart from existing cooking variety shows by showing top chefs with glittering careers and reputations starting over from the lowest rung. The fierce survival stories in local kitchens and the lighthearted humor born from cultural differences added fresh entertainment. Just as importantly, the journey of the three chefs as they revisited the roots of familiar dishes, learned new things, and grew along the way resonated deeply with viewers. Beyond simply completing missions, the show also moved audiences by showing how people from different languages and cultures grew closer through their shared sincerity toward cooking.

In the spin-off planned in response to viewers' expectations, the special connections formed in Parma, Chengdu, and Naples will bring those chefs to Korea. Relationships that began in unfamiliar overseas kitchens are now crossing borders and continuing in Korea. Viewers are eager to see what memories they will create together here, and what new laughter and emotion the show will deliver this time, beyond the chefs' next challenge, as "Undercover Chef" once again wins hearts through genuine human connection.

Producer Hong Jin-ju said, "Thanks to the great love viewers showed for 'Undercover Chef,' we are able to return with a spin-off like this." She added, "Through these special bonds that continued across borders, we want to bring laughter and emotion once again. I hope this spin-off can be a small gift in return for all the love we received."

The tvN "Undercover Chef" spin-off is scheduled to air this year, and further details and the broadcast schedule will be announced later.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.