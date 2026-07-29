It Posted 'Scary' Again, Then Oops... RESCENE and 'Donseontae' Thumbnail Urgently Revised

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] It has been confirmed that the thumbnail for the preview video of KBS YouTube original content 'Donseontae,' featuring the idol group RESCENE, was quietly changed at a later date. The move has drawn attention because it came after a recent controversy over the phrase 'scary,' which had already sparked debate.

A preview clip for Episode 1 of 'Donseontae,' featuring RESCENE, was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Kebaeksu Original.' At the time of release, the thumbnail showed member Won-i looking startled, alongside the large caption, 'What's so scary?' The description under the video title also read, "Why is my name coming up in politics?!" which recalled the recent controversy that had spread into political circles.

The thumbnail text has now been changed to 'You can look at us kindly too.' The image of RESCENE and Kim Seon-tae remains the same, but the main copy was replaced. The description under the title, however, has been left unchanged. Online, some interpreted the change as an attempt by the production team to address the controversy head-on, while others speculated that the revision was made out of concern for public opinion.

Reactions from internet users were mixed. Some praised the change, saying, "They made the right call," "The response was quick," "There was no need to use the controversy for views," and "They almost put RESCENE in an even more dangerous position." Others were disappointed, saying, "They should have confronted it directly, since they were unfairly caught up in the controversy," "Are they censoring dialect too?" "Only the thumbnail changed while the title stayed the same," and "The comments under the video are already a mess."

Earlier, RESCENE was drawn into controversy after member Won-i used the expression 'scary,' which critics said resembled an extremist online slang ending. Former RKP leader Cho Kuk had raised the issue, but later apologized, saying, "I am sorry that my post became a source of hurt for RESCENE and its fans." He added, "I never intended to target RESCENE," while also saying, "I support RESCENE's efforts and achievements. Go, RESCENE!"

'Donseontae' is a KBS YouTube original talk show hosted by Kim Seon-tae, who is widely known as Chungju City's public relations man. The program follows Kim, who moved to Seoul, as he invites successful figures from various fields to talk about their paths to success, failures, and turning points in life. RESCENE is set to appear as the first guest.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.