"Hope" side says, "Stalking perpetrator deliberately targeted the film... We are reviewing legal action"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] As the controversy over actor Hwang Jung-min's stalking case spread to the film "Hope," the investment and distribution company and the production company expressed strong regret and said they would respond firmly.

On the 29th, the investment and distribution company and the production company behind the film "Hope" issued an official statement, saying, "We express deep regret over the situation surrounding Hwang Jung-min's stalking case."

The two companies said, "This matter involves Hwang Jung-min being stalked, and legal action has already been taken. Nevertheless, Mr. A has been sending emails to us and other 'Hope' partners using maliciously edited material, and has repeatedly posted and deleted online messages defaming the actor and the film on social media, causing disruption that amounts to obstruction of business."

They added, "He has shown moves to interfere with the film's smooth release not only during the preparation period but also at a crucial time for box-office performance." They noted that this "not only damages the overall business of 'Hope' but also harms the reputation of those who worked hard for the film."

The companies stated, "We define these actions as a deliberate attack on the film 'Hope.'" They added that they are actively reviewing legal measures over the conduct that harmed 'Hope' and will continue to respond firmly to prevent further damage.

Earlier, posts about Hwang Jung-min's private life spread rapidly across online communities and social media. The author of the posts claimed to have been in a romantic relationship with Hwang Jung-min for about two years, said the relationship recently broke down, and alleged that he was later criminally accused by Hwang Jung-min. He also released what he claimed were messenger conversations and recorded phone calls.

In response, Hwang Jung-min's agency, SEM COMPANY, immediately refuted the claims, saying, "The author of the malicious posts related to Hwang Jung-min is a suspect in a stalking crime who has continuously harassed him."

The agency added, "Hwang Jung-min filed a criminal complaint against the person in question. The court issued temporary measures, including a no-contact order, three times, and recognized the stalking charges, issuing a summary order for a fine of 3 million won." It also said, "We plan to take additional legal action against the maliciously edited posts."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ Full statement from Plus M Entertainment and Forged Films regarding 'Hope'

Regarding the stalking-related issue involving actor Hwang Jung-min, the film "Hope"'s investment and distribution company and production company are issuing the following statement.

Plus M Entertainment, the investment and distribution company for "Hope," and Forged Films, the production company, express strong regret over this matter.

This case involves actor Hwang Jung-min being stalked, and legal action has already been taken. However, in relation to this, Mr. A has been sending emails to us and to the partners of "Hope" using maliciously edited material, while repeatedly uploading and deleting posts on social media that defame the actor and the film, causing damage that amounts to obstruction of business.

He has even tried to disrupt the film's smooth progress during the release preparation period and at a critical turning point for box-office performance.

This not only harms the overall business of "Hope" but also maliciously undermines the efforts and reputation of those who worked hard for the film.

Accordingly, Plus M Entertainment and Forged Films state that they regard these actions as a deliberate attack on "Hope" and will respond strongly.

The two companies are actively reviewing legal action over the harm caused to "Hope" and will continue to take a hard-line response to prevent further damage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.